Analysts’ New Coverage for March 15th (AACG, AAME, ADXS, AEY, AKTX, AMED, ANIP, AP, APG, APWC)

Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, March 15th:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get ATA Creativity Global alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. assumed coverage on shares of APi Group (NYSE:APG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic (NASDAQ:EVOL). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD). Bank of America Co. issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F). They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO). They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN). They issued an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U). Piper Sandler issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Macy’s (NYSE:M). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG). Citigroup Inc. issued a buy rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL). They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SIFCO Industries (NYSE:SIF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. began coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB). They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SunLink Health Systems (NYSE:SSY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. began coverage on shares of TKO Group (NYSE:TKO). The firm issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for ATA Creativity Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATA Creativity Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.