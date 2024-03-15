Analysts Offer Predictions for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Goodman expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Aldeyra Therapeutics stock opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.85. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 47,866.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 256.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $71,000. 66.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total transaction of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,583.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bruce Greenberg sold 13,201 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.41, for a total value of $45,015.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,699 shares in the company, valued at $411,583.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd C. Brady sold 97,914 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total transaction of $320,178.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,556,622 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

