Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $9.96

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.96.

AGNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $9.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 962.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.29. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.64.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 14,400.00%.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 987,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 73,555 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $5,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

