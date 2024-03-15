Analysts Set Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON) Price Target at $74.14

Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.14.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Disc Medicine from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Disc Medicine from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRON opened at $63.03 on Friday. Disc Medicine has a 12 month low of $18.25 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.54.

In other Disc Medicine news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mona Ashiya sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $102,129.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 102,500 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $6,934,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 198,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,416,753.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,724 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,630. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Disc Medicine by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,160,000 after buying an additional 99,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Disc Medicine by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 122,981 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after buying an additional 34,821 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Disc Medicine during the 4th quarter worth $797,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 127,404 shares during the last quarter.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

