Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.
A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Duke Energy
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Duke Energy Price Performance
Shares of DUK opened at $95.05 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.
Duke Energy Company Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Read More
