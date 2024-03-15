Analysts Set Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Target Price at $100.00

Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DUK opened at $95.05 on Friday. Duke Energy has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.50. The company has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 115.49%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

