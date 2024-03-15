Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.
