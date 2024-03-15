Analysts Set Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Price Target at $36.00

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Par Pacific

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,650.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Par Pacific news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $224,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,338. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey Ryan Hollis sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total transaction of $175,733.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,176 shares in the company, valued at $492,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Par Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $26,128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,227,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 268,219 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Par Pacific Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. Par Pacific has a 52-week low of $20.30 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.