Analyzing Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Southern California Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCAL) and NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Southern California Bancorp and NewtekOne, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern California Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 NewtekOne 0 2 1 0 2.33

NewtekOne has a consensus price target of $15.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Given NewtekOne’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NewtekOne is more favorable than Southern California Bancorp.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern California Bancorp 24.41% 11.10% 1.30% NewtekOne 15.19% 20.71% 3.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and NewtekOne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Southern California Bancorp and NewtekOne’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern California Bancorp $97.25 million 2.84 $16.11 million N/A N/A NewtekOne $271.46 million 1.00 $42.97 million $1.62 6.80

NewtekOne has higher revenue and earnings than Southern California Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.0% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.1% of NewtekOne shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of Southern California Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Southern California Bancorp

Southern California Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. that provides various financial products to individuals, professionals, and small-to medium-sized businesses. The company offers checking, personal and business savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides home equity lines of credit, business loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate and construction loans, small business administration loans, letters of credit, and personal and business credit cards. In addition, the company provides cash vault, sweep accounts, and remote deposit capture services; online and mobile banking services; courier service; lockbox services; and merchant services. It operates branches in San Diego, Orange, Ventura, Los Angeles, and Riverside counties, as well as the Inland Empire. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

