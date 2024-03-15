Analyzing Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) and PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM)

PHAXIAM Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PHXM – Get Free Report) and Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of PHAXIAM Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Tourmaline Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has a beta of 2.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tourmaline Bio has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PHAXIAM Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tourmaline Bio 0 0 6 0 3.00

Tourmaline Bio has a consensus price target of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.25%. Given Tourmaline Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tourmaline Bio is more favorable than PHAXIAM Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PHAXIAM Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Tourmaline Bio N/A -35.63% -33.34%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PHAXIAM Therapeutics $32.66 million 0.32 -$240,000.00 N/A N/A Tourmaline Bio N/A N/A -$73.89 million ($14.94) -2.79

PHAXIAM Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Tourmaline Bio.

Summary

Tourmaline Bio beats PHAXIAM Therapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PHAXIAM Therapeutics

PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for resistant bacterial infections in France and the United States. It develops eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients. The company also engages in developing a portfolio of phages targeting resistant and dangerous bacteria, which together account for more than two-thirds of resistant hospital-acquired infections, including staphylococcus aureus, escherichia coli, and pseudomonas aeruginosa. The company was formerly known as ERYTECH Pharma S.A. and changed its name to PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. in June 2023. PHAXIAM Therapeutics S.A. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders. The company's development pipeline also comprises medicines and therapies for the atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD) and thyroid eye disease (TED). Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was formerly known as Tourmaline Bio, LLC and changed its name to Tourmaline Bio, Inc. in September 2022. Tourmaline Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in New York, New York.

