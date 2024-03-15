AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Raised to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $20.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.83) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.52) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($5.78) EPS.

ANAB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler started coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $23.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $627.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average is $20.03. AnaptysBio has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

In related news, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 3,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total transaction of $72,425.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 964 shares in the company, valued at $22,779.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,240 shares in the company, valued at $81,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,665 shares of company stock worth $450,422 in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 248.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AnaptysBio by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 134.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,896 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 trial for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to suppress T-cell driven inflammatory diseases by augmenting signaling through PD-1 or targeted depletion of PD-1+ T cells; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

