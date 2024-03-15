Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Nucor by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Nucor by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $182.09 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

Insider Activity at Nucor

In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Nucor news, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.28, for a total value of $2,644,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,777,564.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.67.

About Nucor

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

