Anchor Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,798 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,070,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $340,539,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $187.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 359.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.02 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total value of $316,571.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,069.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,197 shares in the company, valued at $457,151.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,069.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,743 shares of company stock valued at $32,503,718 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.82.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

