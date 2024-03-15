Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.7% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,070,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,408 shares in the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,781 shares of company stock worth $2,451,214. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE WY opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.65 and a 52 week high of $35.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.23. The company has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

