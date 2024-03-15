Anchor Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $333.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $320.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.34. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $226.00 and a 52-week high of $337.74. The company has a market cap of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.