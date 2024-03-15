Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the February 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $12.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.08. Andritz has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This is an increase from Andritz’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Andritz’s payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors in Europe, North America, South America, China, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation.

