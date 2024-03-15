Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.
Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Anhui Conch Cement
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Jack In the Box and the Case For a 30% Rally
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Adobe Stock Reaches Turning Point as Market Outlook is Reset
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Is It Time to Buy These 5 Oversold Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Anhui Conch Cement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anhui Conch Cement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.