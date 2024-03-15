Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Short Interest Update

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AHCHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the February 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Anhui Conch Cement Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS AHCHY opened at $11.27 on Friday. Anhui Conch Cement has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Profile

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and trades in clinker and cement products. The company operates through five segments: Eastern China, Central China, Southern China, Western China, and Overseas. It provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

