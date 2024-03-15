Ankr Price Tops $0.0505 (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. During the last week, Ankr has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ankr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0505 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $505.33 million and $107.19 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00005745 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00025882 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00016154 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001697 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,363.22 or 1.00003169 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00010102 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $113.43 or 0.00165926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.05100505 USD and is down -10.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 284 active market(s) with $111,593,089.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.