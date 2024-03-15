Apella Capital LLC Has $938,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,508 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 208.3% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $99,000.

Shares of BSCR remained flat at $19.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. 43,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,937. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.08. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $19.54.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.0642 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

