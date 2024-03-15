Apella Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $293.29. The stock had a trading volume of 28,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,902. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $222.44 and a twelve month high of $296.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.