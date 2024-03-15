Apella Capital LLC Purchases 4,941 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.99. 59,162 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,125,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.82. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0544 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.