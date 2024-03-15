Apella Capital LLC Purchases 7,414 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CMF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.67. 17,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,947. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.52. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.92 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.