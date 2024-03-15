Apella Capital LLC Raises Stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Apella Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) by 189.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,028 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned about 0.47% of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,559,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 804,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,102,000 after purchasing an additional 130,636 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,887,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 106.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $728,000.

Get Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

DFSB traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $51.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,286. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.44 and its 200 day moving average is $50.76. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $48.44 and a 1 year high of $52.37.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.