Apella Capital LLC Sells 81 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Apella Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,208 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Tesla by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.52. The stock had a trading volume of 39,962,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,545,313. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $310.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.04.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

