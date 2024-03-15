Apella Capital LLC Sells 89 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 10,212 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Waste Management news, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $33,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,219,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,935,154. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WM traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $210.45. 482,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,995. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.54. The company has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.71 and a 12 month high of $211.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $163.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Waste Management from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.57.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

