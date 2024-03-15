Apella Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Apella Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $432,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $242.81. 72,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 462,101. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $176.07 and a twelve month high of $245.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.74.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

