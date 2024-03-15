Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Shares Gap Up to $35.57

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.57, but opened at $36.72. Appian shares last traded at $36.04, with a volume of 63,502 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently commented on APPN. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup raised Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Appian Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $145.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338. 43.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Appian by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,884,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Appian by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

