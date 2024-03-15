Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.2 %

OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.00 on Friday. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

About Applied Energetics

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the provision of advanced optical technologies and ultrashort pulse directed energy solutions utilizing dual-use laser and optical technologies to defense, national security, industrial, biomedical, and scientific customers worldwide. It develops and holds various intellectual property rights such as laser guided energy and laser induced plasma channel technology for used in high-tech directed energy systems.

