Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG) Short Interest Update

Applied Energetics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AERG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 516,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the February 14th total of 399,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Applied Energetics Stock Down 1.2 %
OTCMKTS:AERG opened at $2.00 on Friday. Applied Energetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.
About Applied Energetics
