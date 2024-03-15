AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AppTech Payments Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.91.
AppTech Payments Company Profile
