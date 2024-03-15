AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ:APCXW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the February 14th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

AppTech Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APCXW opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51. AppTech Payments has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.91.

AppTech Payments Company Profile

AppTech Payments Corp., a financial technology company, provides electronic payment processing technologies and merchant services in the United States. Its merchant transaction services offer financial processing payments for credit and debit cards via point of sale equipment, e-commerce gateways, periodic automatic clearing house payments, and gift and loyalty programs.

