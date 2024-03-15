ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $168.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Cowen increased their price target on ArcBest from $141.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set a buy rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.69.

ArcBest Stock Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $129.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $82.18 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.49.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.25. ArcBest had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. ArcBest’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.58, for a total value of $283,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,565,530.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ArcBest by 385.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,217 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in ArcBest by 31.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,165 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ArcBest by 9.4% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

