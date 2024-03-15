Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Trading Up 6.1% Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) were up 6.1% on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 1,289,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 5,257,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Specifically, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $944,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,926,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,765,512.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 37,851,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,885,219.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,400,000 shares of company stock worth $11,832,000. Company insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Archer Aviation by 3.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Archer Aviation by 16.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Archer Aviation by 34.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

