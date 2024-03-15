Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Shares Gap Down to $11.95

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.95, but opened at $11.35. Arcos Dorados shares last traded at $11.10, with a volume of 777,649 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ARCO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcos Dorados has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Arcos Dorados’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.82%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcos Dorados during the second quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 256.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Arcos Dorados by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

