Arden Trust Co Acquires 10,562 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Arden Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,562 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 93.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 114,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55,404 shares during the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC increased its position in Antero Midstream by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 6,076,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $72,785,000 after buying an additional 169,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,854,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,220,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 167.6% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 184,496 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 115,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 16,394 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $224,105.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,536.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $13.81.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $260.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.04 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 35.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

Antero Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.