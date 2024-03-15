Arden Trust Co Buys 486 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Arden Trust Co increased its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,787,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $351,449,000 after buying an additional 28,446 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,596 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $404,231.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 7,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.60, for a total transaction of $404,231.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $315,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 8,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $464,056.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 375,185 shares of company stock worth $20,130,225 over the last 90 days. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moelis & Company Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.67 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.74. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

Featured Stories

