Arden Trust Co Decreases Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 47,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 19.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 38.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 33,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

SU stock opened at $36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $36.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.11.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 16.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.406 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

About Suncor Energy

(Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.