Arden Trust Co Has $501,000 Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Arden Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boone Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boone Capital Management LLC now owns 96,115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,643,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,276,000 after purchasing an additional 45,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 76.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $219.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.35 and a one year high of $319.76.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,777.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 789 shares of company stock worth $182,213. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

