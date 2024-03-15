Arden Trust Co Lowers Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after buying an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,403,000. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 41.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 97,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,998,000 after acquiring an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $461.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89. The company has a market capitalization of $69.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.33.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.68, for a total value of $95,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,784.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total transaction of $573,321.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,761.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

