Arden Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Arden Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,586 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.61, for a total value of $571,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,190,051.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,854,501. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.27.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $91.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

