Arden Trust Co Purchases 24,026 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,026 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 313.8% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 9,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 6,922 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 1,247.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

NYSE:MPW opened at $4.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.71. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

