Arden Trust Co Purchases 501 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arden Trust Co raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,314,000. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA opened at $162.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $517.53 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.56 and a 200-day moving average of $227.12. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KGI Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price objective (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.04.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

