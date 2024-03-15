Arden Trust Co Purchases 661 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Xerox were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xerox by 87.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Xerox in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xerox during the second quarter worth $75,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,360 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Xerox alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XRX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Xerox from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Xerox Price Performance

Shares of XRX opened at $16.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). Xerox had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -500.00%.

Xerox Company Profile

(Free Report)

Xerox Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Print and Other; and FITTLE.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xerox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xerox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.