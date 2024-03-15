Arden Trust Co Sells 108 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,654,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Murphy USA by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA stock opened at $413.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.34. Murphy USA Inc. has a one year low of $231.65 and a one year high of $426.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $7.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $1.21. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 6.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MUSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Murphy USA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.60.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total transaction of $275,925.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,722.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher A. Click sold 664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.55, for a total value of $275,925.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,722.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,440 shares of company stock worth $4,244,582. Company insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

