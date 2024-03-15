Argan (NYSE:AGX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.52

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.52 and last traded at $49.38, with a volume of 8499 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.52.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGX. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Argan by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Argan by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Argan by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 25,159 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Argan by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,978 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
