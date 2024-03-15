argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Down 3.6%

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $373.29 and last traded at $373.84. Approximately 105,245 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 353,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $387.94.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on argenx from $462.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on argenx from $615.00 to $560.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on argenx from $607.00 to $586.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.42.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.67 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $388.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $443.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $417.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that argenx SE will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in argenx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,673,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,645,000 after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in argenx by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,174,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,666,000 after buying an additional 346,178 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in argenx by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,961,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,181 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,511,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,219,000 after purchasing an additional 368,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,234,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,666,000 after purchasing an additional 234,567 shares in the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

