Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock Position Decreased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS cut its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 45.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,079 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 76,033 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after buying an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after buying an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after buying an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Melius raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.38.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $97,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $97,344.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,666 shares of company stock valued at $30,351,719. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.75 and a 200-day moving average of $226.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

