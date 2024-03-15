Aristotle N. Balogh Sells 600 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 144,931 shares in the company, valued at $23,623,753. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

ABNB stock traded down $3.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $163.27. 2,280,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,076,356. The company has a market cap of $105.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.25. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.55 and a 52-week high of $168.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ABNB. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Airbnb from $148.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

