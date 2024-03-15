Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 609,213 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the previous session’s volume of 253,215 shares.The stock last traded at $5.79 and had previously closed at $6.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Arko from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get Arko alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Arko

Arko Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. The company has a market capitalization of $642.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.30.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Arko had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Arko Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Arko Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Morris Willner sold 2,792,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $18,878,185.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,683,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,983,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arko

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arko by 23.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 27,800 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in Arko by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 48,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arko in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Arko in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arko in the third quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through Retail, Wholesale, Fleet Fueling, and GPM Petroleum segments. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. Its Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.