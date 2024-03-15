Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Acquires $18,258.24 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) Director George F. Allen acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $18,258.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

AHH stock remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Friday. 187,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,818. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a PE ratio of -207.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHHGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,640.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 629,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 92,897 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

