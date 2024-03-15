Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Director Acquires $18,258.24 in Stock

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) Director George F. Allen acquired 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $18,258.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 28,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,623.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Armada Hoffler Properties Price Performance

AHH stock remained flat at $10.29 during midday trading on Friday. 187,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,818. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.40 million, a PE ratio of -207.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a current ratio of 9.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.25.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.59). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Armada Hoffler Properties’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 26th. This is a boost from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,640.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 629,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 64,403 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 624,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 92,897 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

