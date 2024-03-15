Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW) Short Interest Down 35.7% in February

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARRW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 35.7% from the February 14th total of 11,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARRW. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 246.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,147,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,182,000 after acquiring an additional 816,631 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrowroot Acquisition by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 23,534 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 233.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 120,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 84,018 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Arrowroot Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowroot Acquisition by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 818,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,989,000 after buying an additional 199,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Stock Performance

ARRW opened at $10.81 on Friday. Arrowroot Acquisition has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $13.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Arrowroot Acquisition in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Arrowroot Acquisition Company Profile

Arrowroot Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the enterprise software sector.

Featured Articles

