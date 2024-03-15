Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.73

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 432884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price target on Ascot Resources from C$0.90 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The firm has a market cap of C$474.03 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.48.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

