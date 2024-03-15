ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in ASML were worth $129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,620,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ASML by 31,845.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 340,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 339,477 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,067,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $628,344,000 after purchasing an additional 274,562 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 981,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,378,000 after buying an additional 211,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ASML by 106.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 336,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $198,353,000 after buying an additional 173,813 shares during the last quarter. 18.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. HSBC started coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $962.60.

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $16.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $943.48. The company had a trading volume of 595,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $879.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.49. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,056.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 68.32%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be issued a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

