Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Astec Industries from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Astec Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASTE opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The firm has a market cap of $910.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Astec Industries has a one year low of $28.97 and a one year high of $56.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $337.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.33 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Astec Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Astec Industries by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Astec Industries by 41,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

